No genuine eligible Indian voter to be removed , SIR draft on Aug 5: CEO

Jharkhand chief election officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar has asserted that no genuine and eligible voters would be removed from the voter roll of Jharkhand after SIR. He said the objective of the SIR being held in Jharkhand after 23 years was to prepare a clean voter roll with only genuine and eligible voters who are Indian citizens. Jharkhand Addl CEO Subodh Kumar addresses a workshop of BLOs in Jamshedpur on Monday (HT PHOTO)

“A false and wrong information is being spread among the voters on social media claiming that names of some voters will be removed from the voter list. This is a blatant lie. The Election Commission of India (ECI) has clarified time and again that no genuine and eligible voters will be left out of final voter roll post SIR. Under the Article 326, voting right is a constitutional right given to every eligible India citizen and a legal right under the People’s Representation Act-1950. So no eligible Indian voters can be removed from the voter roll,” Ravi Kumar stated in a circular shared through all the deputy commissioners (DCs) who are also the district election officers (DEOs).

“The ECI has stated that most of the people in Jharkhand are not aware of the SIR because it is being held in the state after 23 years. This is a De-novo process in two phases. Nine SIRs have been held in the country previously and the ongoing SIR 2025-26 is the tenth one. The enumeration phase in Jharkhand will be conducted from June 30 to July 29 during which BLOs will go door-to-door of the voters and give and collect signed enumeration forms from the mapped and unmapped voters in the 2026 voter list. Voters submitting signed enumeration forms will be added in the draft SIR. At this stage no document will be sought,” Kumar said, quoting the ECI circular.

Kumar clarified that names would be removed only under five categories - duplicate or dual voters whose names are registered in two locations (other state, cities, constituencies etc), dead voters, shifted (voters who have permanently shifted their locations due to job or marriage etc.), untraceable voters who can’t be found by the BLOs or unknown to neighbours.

“Names of such voters will be removed after on-the-spot verification by BLOs. And then, names of the foreign nationals will be removed from the voter roll because this process is only for Indian citizens. Their names will be added with the absent, shifted, duplicate and dead (ASDD) voters’ list. The draft SIR will be published and displayed at all.booths. Objections, corrections and request to remove (Form-7) by the booth level agents (BLAs) and others can be filed after that,” said Kumar.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand additional CEO Subodh Kumar and East Singhbhum DC Rajiv Ranjan presided over a meeting of the BLOs, BLAs and other election related officials in Jamshedpur on Monday.

Officials said there were 5.41 lakh unmapped voters still in the six assembly constituencies under the East Singhbhum district while about 2.50 lakh voters with data discrepancies had been identified as of now. Names of about 1.58 lakh voters in East Singhbhum were likely to be included in the ASDD list.

“Voters who are outside the state or Jamshedpur or cities of the state need not worry. They can avail of the book-a-call facility through ECI portal or can also directly contact their BLOs through phone. The numbers of the BLOs are affixed on the wall of the houses at the booth level areas. Citizens attaining the age of 18 years by October 1 can also add their names in voter list by submitting Form-6. The draft SIR will be published on August 5,” Subodh Kumar said.

Objections/claims will be entertained from August 5 to September 4, 2026, while information and disposal of objections/claims will be held from August 5 to October 3, 2026, before the final SIR list to be out on October 7, 2026

West Singhbhum DC Manish Kumar said the mapping of 9, 34, 740 voters out of total 10, 84, 233 voters in West Singhbhum district had been done successfully, which was 86.21% of the total voters.

“About 81, 164 voters have been identified as absent, shifted, duplicate or dead during the mapping. If this is calculated, then the district has achieved 93.70% mapping of total voters. The mapped voters with the 2003 list will have to submit only signed enumeration forms to the BLOs during SIR between June 30 and July 29,” Kumar said.