No handling of products by customers: Tulshibaug tightens Covid norms

PUNE As the strict restrictions have been imposed in Pune district due to the increasing number of Covid cases, Tulshibaug market has also taken cognisance of the situation.

Along with the regular Covid-19 safety precautionary measures, traders and shop owners in Tulshibaug have decided to make the Covid norms stricter and safer for customers and themselves.

“The number of Covid cases is on the rise in the city. Since the market started we have been taking all the necessary safety precautions like sanitisation of shops, using hand sanitiser, social distancing and face masks. Now, going forward we have decided to make it stricter and safer, so products will be displayed to customers from a distance. Also, we are thinking of restricting some of the entry points to the market, so that crowds can be monitored,” said Nitin Pandit, secretary, Tulshibaug market shop owners association.

There are 300 shops and 300 registered hawkers in Tulshibaug market, which is located in the heart of the city on Bajirao Road.

Jewellery, cosmetics, clothes, children’s wear and household items are sold here.

Earlier, there was always a crowd in the market, except on Mondays, when the market is closed.

“Traders, shop owners and small hawkers in the market all suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Business came down drastically last one year. During the Diwali period, it somewhat gained momentum. Now again, in the last 15 days, the crowd has reduced to almost 50 per cent of normal and business is also down. We hope that all the shop owners are ready to make the necessary changes for the safety of the public,” Pandit added.