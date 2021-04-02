Home / Cities / Others / No home isolation for 60+ Covid patients in Agra
others

No home isolation for 60+ Covid patients in Agra

Agra Due to increased risk because of new corona strains, the facility of home isolation has been withdrawn for those above 60 years of age in Agra
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 10:16 PM IST
HT Image

Agra Due to increased risk because of new corona strains, the facility of home isolation has been withdrawn for those above 60 years of age in Agra. The chief medical officer clarified that similar restriction would be imposed on those below 60 years of age but having co-morbidity so as to save their lives with treatment in hospital.

“To minimize the threat to lives of senior citizens and those having co-morbidities, they would be treated in hospital and would not be allowed to opt for home isolation in the present scenario,” stated Chief medical Officer of Agra, Dr RC Pandey.

Arrangements are being updated with the second wave on in Taj city. However, there seems a lack of enthusiasm for vaccination and only 1713 of those above 45 years of age got inoculated on Thursday, the day when vaccination began for those above 45 years of age.

Chief medical officer Dr RC Pandey urged more of those above 45 years of age to go for the shot and continue with mask and physical distancing.

Meanwhile, a testing drive was undertaken at Dr BR Ambedkar University after the vice chancellor tested corona positive.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Two schools sealed after teachers, student test Covid positive in Jharkhand

Proposed flyover bends to stay off historic Khuda Bhakhsh library

Halted by Covid, kidney transplants pick up in Bihar again

Max single day inoculation: 15631 take the shot in Lko

In all, 195 samples were taken, including 125 from Khandari premises and 70 from Paliwal Park premises.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP