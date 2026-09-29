No power can defeat a united India: Yogi calls for Sanatan unity at Gorakhnath Temple

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the collective strength of 140 crore Indians moving together will make it difficult for any power in the world to stand before India. He also warned that “different voices and different directions” could be the cause of decline and called for unity, which he described as essential to the security and strength of Sanatan society.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at the Gorakhnath Temple on Tuesday (HT Photo)

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Addressing a lecture at Gorakhnath Temple as part of a week-long programme marking the 57th death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and the 12th death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath, Yogi said different sects and traditions may follow different forms of worship, but their welfare lies in strengthening the larger Sanatan tradition. He said moving in different directions will not lead to progress but instead push society towards decline.

Yogi also recalled the contribution of Mahant Digvijaynath to the Ram Temple movement, education and social harmony. He said Digvijaynath had worked to unite the Nath tradition and strengthen the broader Sanatan community.

He said the Gorakhpeeth, despite being associated with the Nath tradition, was committed to the entire Sanatan Dharma and did not discriminate on the basis of caste, sect or community.

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{{^usCountry}} Referring to Ayodhya and the Ram temple, Yogi said those unable to accept the restoration of the temple and the revival of Sanatan traditions could resort to misinformation and create confusion. He urged devotees to identify those spreading such narratives. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Referring to Ayodhya and the Ram temple, Yogi said those unable to accept the restoration of the temple and the revival of Sanatan traditions could resort to misinformation and create confusion. He urged devotees to identify those spreading such narratives. {{/usCountry}}

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ABDUR RAHMAN