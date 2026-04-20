Bhubaneswar, There is no respite from heatwave conditions in Odisha, with the IMD on Monday stating that hot and humid weather is likely to continue in several parts of the state for at least the next four days.

No respite from heatwave in Odisha; 14 places record 40 degrees C and beyond

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In its evening bulletin, the IMD's Bhubaneswar centre said hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail over districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati on Tuesday.

Tuesday night would be warm in Angul, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Bolangir and Sambalpur districts, it added.

Heatwave conditions would prevail in Jharsuguda, Balangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts for the next three days, the bulletin said.

According to the weather bulletin, 14 places in the state recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above.

Titlagarh in Bolangir district remained the hottest at 42.5 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Jharsuguda at 42.4 degrees Celsius. Talcher recorded 42 degrees Celsius, while Bolangir registered 41.8 degrees, Angul 41.7 degrees and Bhawanipatna 41 degrees Celsius.

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{{^usCountry}} Mercury was hovering between 40 and 41 degrees at Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Paralakhemundi, Nuapada, Rourkela and Hirakud during the day, according to the bulletin. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mercury was hovering between 40 and 41 degrees at Sambalpur, Sundargarh, Sonepur, Boudh, Paralakhemundi, Nuapada, Rourkela and Hirakud during the day, according to the bulletin. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures of 35.7 degrees Celsius and 36.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded temperatures of 35.7 degrees Celsius and 36.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, in view of the heatwave conditions, the Ganjam district administration has declared a holiday for schools from April 21 to 23. However, examinations would continue as per schedule, according to an order by the district collector. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, in view of the heatwave conditions, the Ganjam district administration has declared a holiday for schools from April 21 to 23. However, examinations would continue as per schedule, according to an order by the district collector. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The Cuttack district collector has announced holidays for all anganwadi centres, schools and colleges during the same period. College examinations will be held as per schedule. Besides, the Kendrapara district collector ordered morning classes for school and anganwadi students. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Cuttack district collector has announced holidays for all anganwadi centres, schools and colleges during the same period. College examinations will be held as per schedule. Besides, the Kendrapara district collector ordered morning classes for school and anganwadi students. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Heatwave conditions refer to a spell of unusually high temperatures typically 40 degree Celsius or more persisting for at least two days and significantly above normal. If such a weather condition prevails for a few days, a heatwave is officially declared. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heatwave conditions refer to a spell of unusually high temperatures typically 40 degree Celsius or more persisting for at least two days and significantly above normal. If such a weather condition prevails for a few days, a heatwave is officially declared. {{/usCountry}}

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This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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