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No respite from heatwave in Odisha; 14 places record 40 degrees C and beyond

No respite from heatwave in Odisha; 14 places record 40 degrees C and beyond

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 08:55 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, There is no respite from heatwave conditions in Odisha, with the IMD on Monday stating that hot and humid weather is likely to continue in several parts of the state for at least the next four days.

No respite from heatwave in Odisha; 14 places record 40 degrees C and beyond

In its evening bulletin, the IMD's Bhubaneswar centre said hot and humid conditions are expected to prevail over districts including Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati on Tuesday.

Tuesday night would be warm in Angul, Kandhamal, Sundergarh, Bolangir and Sambalpur districts, it added.

Heatwave conditions would prevail in Jharsuguda, Balangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts for the next three days, the bulletin said.

According to the weather bulletin, 14 places in the state recorded a temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or above.

Titlagarh in Bolangir district remained the hottest at 42.5 degrees Celsius, followed closely by Jharsuguda at 42.4 degrees Celsius. Talcher recorded 42 degrees Celsius, while Bolangir registered 41.8 degrees, Angul 41.7 degrees and Bhawanipatna 41 degrees Celsius.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / No respite from heatwave in Odisha; 14 places record 40 degrees C and beyond
Home / Cities / Other Cities / No respite from heatwave in Odisha; 14 places record 40 degrees C and beyond
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