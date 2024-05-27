No wave can shake up JMM in Rajmahal seat: Kalpana

No political wave is going to affect the strong foundation of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in Rajmahal as the blood of the ancestors has strengthened it, party leader Kalpana Soren said during a rally in the Patna area of Sahibganj district on Monday. JMM leader Kalpana Soren during a rally in support of Vijay Kumar Hansda in Sahibganj district on Monday. (HT photo)

Addressing the rally, which was held in support of Vijay Kumar Hansda, the party candidate from Rajmahal parliamentary constituency, Kalpana said, “Whether it was the pan India political (Modi) wave of 2014 or 2019, it has not affected Rajmahal as nobody dared to take away the throne from us and we are confident that we will again get your blessings due to your love and respect for Dishom Guru.”

Hansda defeated Hemlal Murmu of BJP in 2019 by over 98000 votes.

Kalpana has been campaigning in different parts of the Santhal Pargana region, where the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections for the three parliamentary constituencies, Dumka, Godda and Rajmahal, are scheduled on June 1.

Earlier on Sunday, addressing a political rally at Sanjori Ground of Barhet in Sahibganj, she had said, “The Delhi dispensation has conspired to send your son, Hemant Soren, to jail just ahead of elections, but they are making that mistake. Though a body can be sent to jail, a thought, an ideology, can’t be put behind bars. Now, the common people are waging the battle in favour of Hemant Soren.”

Kalpana said that the people will show the “proud and autocratic government” at the Centre that their conception of the innocent tribal people as being gullible is wrong.

“Though the tribal speak eloquently they also know to snatch their rights, when challenged. We tribal people are not going to succumb to any power, whosoever it be, because we have inherited the power to fight from struggle and fight from our ancestors” said Kalpana, adding that Hemant Soren, being the true son of soil, didn’t accept to get bullied by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and chose to fight.

“The BJP made tall claims ahead of the 2014 elections that they will provide jobs to people at a rate of 20 million per year, raise the income of farmers and also deposit ₹15 lakh in the account of the common people by bringing back the black money but as the time passed people found that all these claims were a mere political gimmick and nothing else as instead are compelled to face price rise, unemployment etc,” Kalpana summed up.

