No-confidence motion: Patiala mayor calls House meeting on November 25

Patiala Nearly a week after 42 of 60 councillors of the Patiala municipal corporation sent a requisition to him expressing their no-confidence, mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu has decided to hold a general House meeting on November 25 to prove his majority.

The requisition was sent under Section 39 of the Patiala Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, which defines the process of removal of the mayor, the senior deputy mayor and the deputy mayor. According to the act, the mayor can be removed if two-thirds (40 required in this case) of councillors express no-confidence in him/her.

“Almost all House members have lost confidence in you. Therefore, it would be appropriate for you to either resign from your post on moral grounds or call a House meeting and prove confidence in you as per law,” the requisition sent on November 18 says.

A protégé of former chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, Bittu has been facing stiff rebellion from fellow councillors over his proximity with Amarinder. Of the 60 seats in the House, 32 are in Captain’s constituency, 26 in local bodies minister Brahm Mohindra’s Patiala (rural) constituency and two in Sanaur.

“They submitted their requisition with me on November 18. As per the Patiala Municipal Corporation Act, 1976, I am required to hold a meeting 14 days of the requisition, but the meeting has been called within a week,” the mayor said, “I am prepared and will face the no-confidence motion without fear or worry.”

A senior councillor claimed, “The Patiala mayor enjoys confidence of about 18 councillors. His supporters have gone underground as they fear intimidation of some sort from the opposite group.”