Noida sports complex: HC refuses bail to fraud accused, says ‘corruption eating vitals of economy’

PRAYAGRAJ Observing that the corruption is ‘eating the vitals of the country’s economy’, the Allahabad High Court has rejected the anticipatory bail application of a person who allegedly indulged in conspiracy with the officers of the Noida Development Authority and defrauded the public fund of several crores of rupees over the construction of cricket stadium with pavilion building at Integrated sports complex in Noida’s Sector-21A area.

It is alleged that the accused applicant Devendra Kumar Gangal, through his private limited company, conspired with Yadav Singh, who was the engineer-in-chief of NOIDA authority, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority, and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority. The accused defrauded the public fund to the tune of crores of rupees.

Rejecting the bail application of Gangal, Justice Dinesh Kumar Singh observed, “The court has to take into consideration, while considering the anticipatory/regular bail application, the nature of offence. The court should refuse bail if the offence is serious and is of huge magnitude... Corruption is a menace which is eating the vitals of the economy of this country.”

Earlier, on January 13, 2012, an FIR was lodged against the applicant under various sections of IPC and under sections 13(1)(d) and 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act of 1988. The case was lodged at Sector-39 police station alleging that the accused indulged in corrupt practices while executing engineering work between December 14, 2011 and December 23, 2011. Agreement bonds for ₹954 crores were executed by the engineering department of Noida Authority, added the FIR.

In 2015, the investigation of this case was transferred to CBI as per the high court order. The HC had directed to conduct an investigation into all allegations of corruption and of amassing unaccounted money against infamous accused Yadav Singh, the then chief engineer of NOIDA and Yamuna Expressway Authorities, and other accused.

As per the direction by the high court, the STB Branch of CBI (Delhi unit) registered a case on July 30, 2015, against Yadav Singh and other unknown persons under section 120-B (conspiracy) and other sections of IPC and of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Later, the CBI investigated the case and filed a supplementary chargesheet in the case.

Meanwhile, the court, after perusing the investigation report and having heard the arguments of rival sides, observed, “The allegations and the investigation report suggest a deep-rooted conspiracy to defraud the public fund by the present accused-applicant and other co-accused in execution of the work of cricket stadium by M/s Anand Buildtech Private Limited, the director of which is the present applicant and also a lead partner of it.”

The court, in its order dated January 25, added, “From the reading of the chargesheet, it would be evident that since the accused-applicant had constructed two houses for the accused Yadav Singh and Smt Vidya Devi, sister-in-law of Yadav Singh, the tender committee was under an obligation to see that the firm of the accused-applicant may get qualified and the tender to be given to it at exorbitant rates without any competition.”