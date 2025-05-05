Noida to build 20km master sewer line over civic woes

NOIDA: The Noida authority on Sunday said that it has decided to build a 20.4km-long master sewer network along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to rid the city of the major issue of sewer overflow in this stretch. In the absence of the master sewer line network, the sewer in many areas along the Noida e-way goes to green belt damaging the grown up trees, said officials. (Sunil Ghosh/HT)

The sewer line will be built along both sides of the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway beginning from Advant Mall sector 137/168 towards sector 145/150. In 2004, the authority had in 2004 approved this project as part of the master plan 2031 since it needs to trap the sewer of at least 50 new sectors, including industrial and residential via this project to their sewage treatment plant.

“We have approved ₹39 crore estimate for 10.2km master sewer line on both sides of Noida Expressway, and the work will be started soon after the formalities are completed,” said RP Singh, general manager of the Noida authority heading the water works department that will build this project.

“Earlier the work could not be completed because of many issues including the work on infrastructure projects was underway in this region disrupting the sewer line work. High voltage line was built above the site of sewer line, Aqua Line Metro’s pillars were built on it, and also the area did not witness much of the development earlier. But now we need to build it because this stretch will be fully developed in the next two years,” said Singh added.

The authority has also expedited the work on this master sewer line project now because it expects that in the next two years, this region will witness 100% development as per the planning, generating 60 MLD additional sewer. In the absence of the master sewer line network, the sewer in many areas along the Noida e-way goes to green belt damaging the grown up trees, said officials.

The authority had in 2004 roped in UP Jal Nigam for this project. But now Uttar Pradesh chief secretary and chairman of the Noida authority Manoj Kumar Singh, has given his nod to the proposal that instead of Jal Nigam, Noida authority will build the project.

“The Noida authority had already built 4 intermediate plugging stations (IPS) (which help to lift sewage from lower elevations), two on each sides of Noida e-way. This was crucial because the IPS traps the sewer from the master sewer line, and supply the same to the STP for treatment. The authority proposed before the chairman that we can build the master sewer line with reasonable fund and complete it without delay,” said Singh.

The Noida authority aims to build the sewer line within 10 months from the date, when the work will begin at the site.

Once built the sewer line will carry the sewer of at least 50 sectors including residential, industrial and villages. The sector 150 and 151 home to newly built premium housing societies will depend on this master sewer line. Apart from this the sewer from many areas including sector 144, 145, 146, 147, 148, 149, 158, 159, 160, 161, 162, 163 and 167 among others will go into this master sewer line, said officials.

“The sector 150 and 151 have started witnessing occupancy level, and the number of people will increase rapidly as the newly built housing societies are offering the possession. The authority must complete this work without further delay,” said Shashank Mishra, a resident of sector 144.