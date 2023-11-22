Barring few incidents, normalcy restored in many areas: Manipur CM

Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday said that normalcy has been restored in many parts of the strife-torn state in the past one-two months except for a few incidents of violence. Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh. (File Photo)

The northeastern state has been roiled by ethnic clashes between the Meitei community, which is dominant in the Imphal Valley, and tribal Kukis, who are in majority in some hill districts, since May 3 and the violence has claimed at least 181 lives and displaced around 50,000 people.

“Normalcy has been restored in many parts of the state in the past one-two months except for some one-two incidents... We should not indulge in crime and together we should try to restore peace and normalcy in Manipur,” Singh told journalists in Imphal on Wednesday.

In a fresh round of violence, two persons from the Kuki community including an India Reserve Battalion (IRB) soldier was killed by unidentified miscreants at Haraothel in Kangpokpi district on Monday.

“The incident in Haraothel, in which two persons, including an India Reserve Battalion personnel, was killed, is very shocking. I condemn this kind of hate. Police have started mass combing operations in the Haraothel area in the past two days to nab the culprits and I hope they will do their job,” Singh said.

The CM said that security has been reinforced in areas of the state bordering Myanmar due to the recent unrest in the neighbouring country. Last week, over 5,000 Myanmar residents, including some army personnel, had crossed over to India in Mizoram following clashes between pro-democracy rebel outfits and Myanmar army.

“Due to the prevailing situation in Myanmar we have reinforced our security forces to the border. Apart from Assam Rifles, state police, Border Security Force and Central Reserve Police Force personnel have been deployed. We are monitoring the situation very strictly,” said Singh.

