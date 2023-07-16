Man held with narcotics worth 3 cr

LUCKNOW A notorious drug peddler was arrested from Bahraich by U.P. Special Task Force (STF) on Sunday morning while transporting three kilograms of brown sugar worth ₹3 crore on motorcycle from a Gonda-based drugs smuggler to a Barabanki based-drugs smuggler, said senior police officials here in Lucknow.

In a press note, the STF officials said that the arrested peddler was identified as Gonda’s Karnailganj-resident Mohd Fareed. They said that the accused was arrested on a specific input about movement of a drug peddler from Maraucha turn on Baundi road under Fakharpur police station limits of Bahraich.

Sharing further details, U.P. Police Special Director General of Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, said the accused revealed during the interrogation that the recovered brown sugar has been smuggled from Nepal and he was given task to transport it from Gonda’s drug smuggler Mohd Shahid alias Mastan to Barabanki’s drug smuggler Mohd Qasim.

He said the accused has been arrested after registering an FIR for having possession of commercial quantity of drugs and transporting it from one place to another in Bahraich. He said further efforts are on to trace Mohd Shahid and Mohd Qasim associated with the same network.

Meanwhile, the STF arrested a truck driver Yashpal Singh of Meerut and his cleaner Beer Singh alias Billu of Ghaziabad while transporting around one quintbanda-al Ganja (marijuana) worth ₹25 lakh in a truck intercepted on Banda-Kamasin Rajapur state highway in Banda on Sunday afternoon.

The STF officials said the duo was transporting the marijuana hidden under scrap material loaded on the truck. They said the duo revealed that they work for two Jhajjar (Haryana) residents Rakesh and Manish, who used to give them ₹1 lakh for on trip of transportation of Ganja from Haryana to different west UP districts.

They said further efforts are to trace and arrest the mastermind behind this drug peddling racket.

