Now, Atiq Ahmad’s wife praises chief minister Yogi Adityanath, says son framed in ‘fake’ case

Days after former gangster and politician Atiq Ahmad praised chief minister Yogi Adityanath calling him ‘brave and honest’, the ex-MP’s wife on Friday seconded her husband’s views while targeting police officials for ‘framing’ the couple’s son, Ali, in a ‘fake’ case.

Shaista Parveen demanded justice for her son from Yogi while also expressing her wish to meet the chief minister in person.

Addressing the media here, Parveen alleged that the action against Atiq and other members of their family was part of the BJP’s agenda and communal policy. However, she complained that her sons were being framed in fake cases and sent to jail.

“My son Ali is 18 years old and is preparing to pursue law as a career. However, some police officials who are working in nexus with our opponents framed Ali in a fake case. On their instructions, a cash reward was also declared on Ali and he was sent to jail. Now the same police officials are preparing to slap Gangster Act on Ali,” Parveen alleged and claimed that their opponents were being offered cold coffee at offices of certain police officials.

Parveen asked why her innocent son was in jail. “The situation is such that people are asked to mention names of Atiq’s sons in their police complaints,” she lamented and alleged that a senior police official refused to meet her when she had gone to meet him in connection with the case against her son.

Shaista Parveen demanded a high-level enquiry into the ‘fake; case against her son.

“CM Yogi is the face of Hindutva across the country and should give me time for a meeting without any discrimination as we belong to the backward Muslim community,” she said.

Relatives conspiring against Atiq: Wife

Allegations brought by Shaista Parveen have confirmed the internal differences between Atiq and his relatives. She said that her brother-in-laws Imran and Zeeshan aka Janu had framing her son Ali in a fake case. She claimed that they lodged a FIR against Ali in a bid to save themselves from action despite the fact that they earned several crores of rupees in Atiq’s name. It is worth mentioning that Zeeshan, a realtor, lodged an FIR against Ali and his accomplices for assaulting him and demanding extortion of ₹5 lakh. After surrendering himself before the court in the same case, Ali was sent to jail. Atiq’s eldest son Umar is also in jail in the case of abduction and assault on the Lucknow-based realtor.

