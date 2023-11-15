Now, buy indigenous products on the go at OSOP stalls

Under the ‘One Station One Product’ (OSOP) scheme launched by the Indian Railways, indigenous products are being displayed and sold at more than 100 outlets set up at railway stations in Uttar Pradesh. An OSOP stall at a railway station under NCR . (HT)

Under the scheme, as many as 50 stalls have been established so far at stations under Prayagraj-headquartered North Central Railway (NCR) itself and would be increased to 84 by the end of this year, stated NCR officials.

Till now, 15 stalls have been started at various railways stations under Prayagraj division, 19 under Jhansi division and 16 under Agra division, said chief public relations officer (CPRO) of NCR Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay.

As on November 9, 1,134 ‘One Station One Product’ stalls are running at a total of 1,037 railway stations across the nation, he added.

The objective of this scheme is to provide better livelihood opportunities through skill development to local artisans, potters, weavers/handloom workers, craftsmen etc through provision of sales outlets at railway stations to actualise the mantra of ‘Vocal for local’.

The pilot project of this scheme was launched on March 25, 2022 at 19 railway stations for 15 days.

Under this scheme, the Indian Railways has provided uniquely designed sales outlets with distinctive look, feel and logo at stations as per the design developed by National Institute of Design (NID)-Ahmedabad to showcase, sell and give high visibility to indigenous and local products.

The allotment is made by tender process to all the applicants who satisfy the objectives of the scheme on rotation basis through lottery at the stations.

Till last week, a total of 39,847 direct beneficiaries had taken advantage of the opportunities offered under this scheme.

Considering indirect beneficiaries at the rate of 5 per allocation, the total number of beneficiaries is estimated at 1,43,232. Total sales of ₹49.58 crore have been recorded too across the nation.

This includes the sale of artefacts, handicrafts, textiles and handlooms, toys, leather products, traditional tools/instruments, textiles, gems and jewellery etc made by local artisans, weavers, craftsmen, and tribal people, said officials.

