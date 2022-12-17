Now computer-based exam for teachers’ recruitment in Kendriya Vidyalayas

For the first-time, now computer-based examination will be conducted for the recruitment of teachers, vice-principals and principals in Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). This follows the changes implemented by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS), say KV officials.

KVS with the help of its 25 regional offices runs 1,255 Kendriya Vidyalayas across the country and three on foreign soil located in Kathmandu, Tehran and Moscow, having over 13 lakh students and 48,314 employees.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has recently advertised vacancies for the posts of Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs), Postgraduate Teachers (PGTs), vice-principals and principals. The last date for applying for the same is December 26. The advertisement can be accessed on Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s official website www.kvsangathan.nic.in, the officials add.

“The changes have been introduced to select the candidates in much more holistic way, including taking in to account their computer literacy and leadership capabilities. Conducting the exam through computer-based method will also make the recruitment process more transparent and speedier saving time in the entire process,” said Shalini Dikshit, principal, KV (Air Force Station), Manauri confirming the move.

Under the changed format for the recruitment of teachers, now instead of 150 marks (as per earlier format), the question paper will be of 180 marks. For the first time, questions based on leadership qualities will also be asked by the KVS in the teacher recruitment examination. This time the format of both TGT and PGT has been kept same, informed a senior KVS official.

Also, this time there will be 10 questions each for general English and general Hindi, 10 questions of general knowledge and current affairs, five each for reasoning and computer literacy. Extending pedagogy, perspective on education and leadership has also been included and 40 questions will be asked based on this. Apart from this, increasing the importance of the subject, there will be 100 questions based on the subject for which the exam is being conducted, the official added.

Out of the 60 marks of interview, there will be 30 marks for teaching demonstration and 30 marks for interview. Before the recruitment of principal, vice-principal, there was a question paper of 150 marks. This time there will be two question papers, each of 150 marks, the official explained.