Now, drones to help keep Ganga clean in Varanasi

In a novel step, the Varanasi administration on Tuesday deployed four unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) or drones to ensure regular monitoring of Ganga ghats in the temple town.

Inaugurating the facility, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the step has been taken to ensure that no one dumps any sort of waste in river Ganga anymore.

“These drones are connected to big TV screens at Kashi Integrated Command and Control Centre (KICCC). They will send live pictures to the centre where a team will regularly monitor the river banks. Whenever somebody tries to dump any waste in Ganga, his picture will be captured and the Nagar Nigam team, along with the police team, on the spot will be alerted,” said a senior official of Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN).

Municipal commissioner Gaurang Rathi said monitoring through drones began soon after the chief minister inaugurated the facility.

CM lauds Mirzapur team for Covid management

Meanwhile, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said the Uttar Pradesh government with its effective management of Covid-19 has proved many experts wrong who claimed that cases in UP will go above 30 lakhs in May. The CM was reviewing Covid-19 management in Mirzapur.

Lauding the team for controlling the spread of Covid-19 in the district, the CM said, a few experts claimed that UP will witness over 1 lakh positive cases daily from April 25 to May 10 and they will cross the 30-lakh mark in May.

“Following the mantra of ‘trace, track and treat’, the health department officials, with the cooperation from the public, succeeded in effectively controlling Covid in the state,” said the CM.

“On April 28, over 38,000 cases were reported in a single day in the state. At present, active cases in the state are 69,000. Daily active cases have come down to 3,900. The recovery rate is increasing, and the positivity rate is decreasing,” he said.

The CM said oxygen plants were being set up in every district to make them independent in terms of oxygen and the infrastructure at the hospitals is being spruced up.

“When the first wave started, there was no facility for Covid testing in the state. Still, till date, we have managed to conduct 4.70 crore Covid tests. At the same time, 1.65 crore people have been vaccinated. The state has over 80,000 ventilator beds and preparations to deal with the possible third wave are underway,” the CM said.

He appealed to the people to go for testing in case of experiencing Covid-19-like symptoms and also get the vaccination.

The chief minister said the vaccination of people aged between 18 and 45 will begin across all districts from June 1.