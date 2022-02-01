Now, MP cops too after accused placing fake bombs

A man who has been placing fake improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in trans-Yamuna areas of Prayagraj for many years, is now also on the radar of Madhya Pradesh police.

The intelligence agencies and anti-terrorist squad (ATS) are also collecting information about the accused against whom police in MP’s Rewa district has registered two FIRs. Both FIRs are in connection with fake bombs that the accused planted in Rewa.

Police said that since 2016, someone has been planting devices that resemble like an IED.

“Joint teams of Prayagraj and Rewa police are involved in tracing down the accused who travelled to Rewa in a car,” SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said.

“The handwriting of the letter attached about the fake bomb that was placed in Rewa matches with the one that was earlier found in Prayagraj too. Our investigations reveal that the accused had arrived into the Rewa district in a car and efforts are on to trace the vehicle,” he added.

Since 2016, the person has placed over a dozen fake bombs. Police said that these fake IEDs were made using bottles, plastic boxes, wires, red tapes, clocks, wooden sticks and in some cases even corns too.

“The culprit attaches the bottles or plastic boxes with wires, fastens it with red tape to make it appear like an IED. In some cases, he attached clock on the fake device to make it resemble a time bomb,” police said.

These incidents that had stopped over the last few years have resumed again, police said.

“Each time the culprit places the fake bomb, he attaches a letter written in poor English. In most of the letters, he has issued threats to railway officials and demanded hefty amount of cash. In two similar letters found in Naini and Minto Park, he even issued threats to authorities of ALSTOM company in Naini area and demanded huge amount of money from them.

Recently, fake bombs were placed in Naini, Meja and Mirzapur areas. On Republic Day, the mysterious accused created panic in Rewa by placing fake bombs near an under bridge. “A letter written in poor English and addressed to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath was also found with the bomb,” police said.