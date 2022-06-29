Now, payment of traffic violation fines through POS machines in Prayagraj

The traffic department has started issuing point of sales machine (POS ) to its personnel and is also training its staff on how to use it.

Now, if a traffic police issues a chalaan and the individual does not have cash, he or she will be able to deposit the fine using the debit or credit card.

“To begin with, the district has been given 75 such POS machines and the training for using these machines has started and it is our priority to start the system as soon as possible”, said traffic inspector, Amit Singh.

The official also added that these machines would be in use in both urban and rural areas. “This would be handy for rural areas because it is seen that many commuters in rural areas do not have cash to pay the fine and then they have to come to city to pay the same at SP traffic office,” he said.

However, the facility of depositing the fine through POS machine would be availed only for the spot challan and only through debit and credit cards. If the challan is generated through automated system using CCTV installed at crossings of the city, the same will have to be deposit at SP traffic office or online, added Singh.

As per the current system, when a driver violates the traffic rule, the traffic cop issues a challan against the violator. If the individual does not have cash to pay the fine, he or she has to approach the office of SP traffic (near police lines). The individual has to pay the fine in cash at the office within the 72 hours of generation of the chaalan. After the end of initial 72 hours, the challan is sent to e-court and the violator has to submit the fine online or present in the court and pay the fine.

“But paying the fine through these methods is problematic for the commuters and that’s why on the spot payment with debit, credit cards has been planned,” Singh said.

