Home / Cities / Others / Now, 2,000 fine in Ludhiana for not adhering to distancing norms
others

Now, 2,000 fine in Ludhiana for not adhering to distancing norms

Police have pasted at least 1,000 banners and posters across the city to warn the public of the strict action that will follow if they are caught violating Covid safety protocols
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
UPDATED ON MAY 10, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Police challaning a taxi driver for ferrying more than two passengers in Ludhiana on Sunday. (HARSIMAR PAL SINGH/HT)

Police have pasted at least 1,000 banners and posters across the city to warn the public of the strict action that will follow if they are caught violating Covid safety protocols.

Police are already collecting 1,000 fine from those found without masks. Now, those not adhering to social distancing at public places will be made to shell out 2,000.

Special instructions have been issued to shopkeepers and three-wheeler drivers to ensure that they maintain distance among their customers and passengers.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said apart from the fine, police will also file an FIR against the violators if required.

The ADCP said that in Zone-1, they have already lodged 150 FIRs for lockdown violations and issued 900 challans for mask and distancing violations.

Police have pasted at least 1,000 banners and posters across the city to warn the public of the strict action that will follow if they are caught violating Covid safety protocols.

Police are already collecting 1,000 fine from those found without masks. Now, those not adhering to social distancing at public places will be made to shell out 2,000.

Special instructions have been issued to shopkeepers and three-wheeler drivers to ensure that they maintain distance among their customers and passengers.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 1) Pragya Jain said apart from the fine, police will also file an FIR against the violators if required.

The ADCP said that in Zone-1, they have already lodged 150 FIRs for lockdown violations and issued 900 challans for mask and distancing violations.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP