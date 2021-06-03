NTSE results: Five Ludhiana Class 10 students get perfect score in baseline test

As many as 532 students in the district scored above 80% marks in the National Talent Search Exam baseline test held online on May 31, the results for which were declared on Wednesday.

Of total 22,573 Class 10 students in Ludhiana district, 10,266 appeared in the test, while 12,307 students skipped the same.

As per the sources, the test was supposed to be conducted for students who scored over 70% marks in the general category and 55% in SC/ST in Class 9. But the online link was eventually opened for all students of Class 10 and teachers were directed to motivate students to take the test. In a 45-minute duration, the students were asked to solve 15 questions each from mental ability test (MAT) and scholastic aptitude test (SAT).

Five students from different schools here scored full marks (30/30), while 20 students scored 29 marks out of 30 in the baseline test.

As per the result list, Manjot Kaur of Government Senior Secondary School, Hargobindpur; Dileep Ahirwar of Government Senior Secondary School, Dhandra; Raghav Puthela of Government High School, Salem Tabri; Jashanpreet Kaur of Government High School, Sehjomajra; and Herleen Kaur of Government Model Senior Secondary Smart School scored 30/30 marks.

To make maximum students clear the NTSE exam, schoolteachers started free online coaching from April 1. The authorities are planning to identify certain students from this test, and the district resource persons will further train them for the next test scheduled in November.

Last year, 25 students (two from government schools) had cleared the NTSE Stage 1 test and appeared in the second stage in February this year.

Sanjeev Thapar, principal of Government Model Senior Secondary School, Punjab Agricultural University, said, “Over 29 students of Class 10 have scored above 80% marks in the baseline test. Now, they will be provided training at district level to help them clear the scholarship test in to be held in November.”