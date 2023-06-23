Odisha cabinet proposes inclusion of Saora tribal language in 8th schedule

Among a host of decisions taken by the Odisha government ahead of assembly polls scheduled for next year, the state Cabinet on Wednesday had an important one that would help bolster the party’s outreach among tribals.

The Cabinet chaired by chief minister Naveen Patnaik has recommended the proposal for the inclusion of the Saora language in the 8th schedule of the Constitution of India.

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (ST & SC) Development minister Jagannath Saraka who briefed the reporters after the meeting said the inclusion of the Saora language will help in the preservation, promotion, and propagation of the tribal language and culture.

“It will create an eco-system to facilitate research & studies anchored around preservation, promotion and propagation of the tribal language. Besides, activities such as publication, creation of content and recognition will get momentum,” he said.

There are currently 22 languages listed in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution making them the mode of communication in government businesses.

Though Hindi and English are the preferred languages of communication in official businesses, candidates writing examinations for state and central government jobs advertised by UPSC and state public service commissions can use the other 20 languages.

The last time languages were included in the 8th Schedule was in 2004 when four languages– Santhali, Maithili, Bodo and Dogri– were accorded the honour by the then Atal Behari Vajpayee-led government.

Known to house the most diverse tribal populations in India, with 62 tribes, including 13 particularly vulnerable tribal groups, Odisha has nearly 23% of its population speaking 21 tribal languages in 74 dialects.

Tribal language expert AB Ota said, “Of these only six tribal languages – Santali, Ho, Saura, Munda and Kui – have a written script. The Sorang Sompeng or Sora Sompeng alphabet of the Saora spoken by the Saora tribe was invented by Malia Gomango in 1936. It is spoken mainly in Rayagada and Gajapati districts and in adjacent hilly tracts of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Ota said that Odisha has at least 500,000 Saora tribals who speak the language making it one of the most prominent languages in the hilly tracts of southern Odisha. “The inclusion of the Saora language would help it sustain in the coming years,” he said.

Notwithstanding the official reason for the state Cabinet’s recommendation for the inclusion of the tribal language, many see it as a clever political ploy by CM Patnaik to checkmate Bharatiya Janata Party’s aggressive plan to harvest tribal votes in next year’s Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

As many as 33 of the total 147 seats and five of the total 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha are reserved for the ST communities. In 2019, the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) won 18 of the 33 seats reserved for tribal people while the BJP bagged 11.

Political expert Rabi Das says that by making Droupadi Murmu the first tribal to become the President of India, the BJP has let it known that it would be super aggressive in tribal areas. “Murmu being in the highest Constitutional post of the country does give BJP a headstart in Odisha. So it is natural for BJD to find ways to counter it. While recommending the inclusion of Ho language in the 8th Schedule, it now wants to make a dent in southern Odisha where Congress still has pockets of influence among tribals by recommending Saora language,” said Das.

Tribal BJD leader Pradip Majhi, advisor to Special Development Council, said the move should not be seen as a political move. “The chief minister has been at the forefront of the development of tribals all these years. He genuinely wants to see a language like Saora not going extinct,” Majhi said.

