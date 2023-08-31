Stay prepared for early polls, Naveen Patnaik tells BJD leaders at review meet

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik has asked senior Biju Janata Dal (BJD) party leaders to review the party’s poll preparedness and be prepared for elections at any point in time, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik (ANI FILE)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

BJD leaders said Patnaik told party observers of eight districts at a review meeting on Wednesday that they should be prepared for the possibility of assembly elections later this year rather than May 2024 when they would be held along with the national elections.

A BJD leader said back-to-back meetings that have been scheduled with district observers. The party will also organise meetings of leaders from all 147 assembly constituencies.

BJD leader Amar Prasad Satpathy said the BJD has the support of the people of Odisha and is ready to face the polls before the current assembly’s term ends in June next year. “Our pro-people schemes are bearing fruits. People are saying they are receiving immense benefits from our government. I think early polls will favour us,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior party leader Prasanna Acharya who has been asked by the party chief to finalise the issues to focus in the elections, said the party was ready for any eventuality. “We are always prepared for early polls. It’s a natural process,” he said.

Party leaders maintained that the series of welfare programmes including Ama Odisha, Nabin Odisha (Our Odisha, New Odisha) announced recently indicated the party’s readiness to fight the assembly polls in December.

Naveen Patnaik’s private secretary VK Pandian has been carrying out whirlwind tours of the 147 assembly constituencies since July this year, listening to the grievances of people on behalf of the chief minister.

The state assembly’s monsoon session will be held between September 22 and October 4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}