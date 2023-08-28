Odisha govt announces 25 lakh cash reward for javelin thrower Kishore Jena

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced ₹25 lakh cash reward for javelin thrower Kishore Jena, who achieved his personal best in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest despite finishing in fifth place.

Jena, a resident of Odisha’s Puri district, covered a distance of 84.77 metres, surpassing his previous personal best of 84.38 metres that was achieved in the Sri Lanka National Athletics Meet on July 30 where he had won gold.

CM Patnaik showered praises on Jena for his accomplishment.

“Kishore Jena’s remarkable journey and exceptional performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest have not only brought glory to our state and nation but also inspire many athletes for years to come”, he said.

Jena is the first athlete from Odisha to make it to the World Athletics Championship.

“Kishore Jena’s participation in this championship not only represents a personal achievement but also showcases the sportsmanship and talent that Odisha has to offer to the world,” a statement from the CMO stated.