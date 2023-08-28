Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Others / Odisha govt announces 25 lakh cash reward for javelin thrower Kishore Jena

Odisha govt announces 25 lakh cash reward for javelin thrower Kishore Jena

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Aug 28, 2023 05:31 PM IST

Jena, a resident of Odisha’s Puri district, covered a distance of 84.77 metres, surpassing his previous personal best of 84.38 metres that was achieved in the Sri Lanka National Athletics Meet on July 30

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced 25 lakh cash reward for javelin thrower Kishore Jena, who achieved his personal best in the final of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest despite finishing in fifth place.

Jena is the first athlete from Odisha to make it to the World Athletics Championship. (HT Photo)

Jena, a resident of Odisha’s Puri district, covered a distance of 84.77 metres, surpassing his previous personal best of 84.38 metres that was achieved in the Sri Lanka National Athletics Meet on July 30 where he had won gold.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra through to World Championships final with 88.77m throw; DP Manu, Kishore Jena also qualify

CM Patnaik showered praises on Jena for his accomplishment.

“Kishore Jena’s remarkable journey and exceptional performance at the World Athletics Championship in Budapest have not only brought glory to our state and nation but also inspire many athletes for years to come”, he said.

Jena is the first athlete from Odisha to make it to the World Athletics Championship.

“Kishore Jena’s participation in this championship not only represents a personal achievement but also showcases the sportsmanship and talent that Odisha has to offer to the world,” a statement from the CMO stated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
javelin thrower naveen patnaik
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP