Odisha court issues warrant against Boudh MLA in election affidavit case

A court in Odisha’s Boudh district on Friday issued a bailable warrant against Boudh MLA and government chief whip Saroj Kumar Pradhan in connection with an election affidavit case filed by former assembly speaker and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Pradip Kumar Amat.

The judicial magistrate’s court posted the matter for October 15 for Pradhan’s appearance. (HT File Photo)

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The judicial magistrate’s court posted the matter for October 15 for Pradhan’s appearance.

Amat, who lost the 2024 assembly election from Boudh to Pradhan by 2,765 votes, moved the sub-divisional judicial magistrate’s court in Boudh in 2025, alleging discrepancies and misrepresentation of facts in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA’s election affidavit.

The case came up before the court on September 25 for the appearance of the accused. While Amat’s lawyer was present, Pradhan’s counsel sought another adjournment, citing an interim order of the Orissa high court.

The court noted that the proceedings had earlier been adjourned from June 5 to September 7 following the high court’s direction. The matter was subsequently deferred on September 7 and 18 to facilitate Pradhan’s appearance.

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{{^usCountry}} While allowing the adjournment plea on September 18, the court had given the defence a “last opportunity” to ensure the MLA’s appearance at the next hearing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While allowing the adjournment plea on September 18, the court had given the defence a “last opportunity” to ensure the MLA’s appearance at the next hearing. {{/usCountry}}

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As Pradhan failed to appear before the court on Friday, it issued the bailable warrant and posted the matter for October 15, the court order said.