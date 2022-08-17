Odisha floods: Over 250,000 people across 10 districts affected
Floods have affected over 250,000 people in at least 1,400 villages across Odisha’s 10 districts as heavy rainfall in the upper and lower catchment areas of the Mahanadi swelled the river and led to breaches in embankments, a top official said.
Special relief commissioner P K Jena said around 24,000 hectares of farmland has been marooned. “Out of the 64 sluice gates of the Hirakud Dam, 40 have been opened...The peak flood has passed and we are keeping a close watch on the developing situation. We have stationed 18 teams of ODRAF [Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force] and NDRF [National Disaster Response Force] and 44 teams of fire personnel for rescue operations,” said Jena.
Over 700 boarders were rescued after their school in the Cuttack district was marooned. Officials said the floodwaters entered villages, agricultural fields and were flowing over bridges in Sambalpur, Subarnapur, Boudh, Cuttack, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri districts.
The floods disrupted traffic on the Khordha-Bolangir highway at Baghamari. Vehicular movement between Rayagada and Koraput was hit after a bridge between Bangalaguda and Lendiri Maliguda collapsed.
Officials said the flood situation in the state may worsen by the weekend with a low pressure forming over north-west Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast on August 19 and is expected to cause heavy rain in the state. They added schools in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Nayagarh districts will remain shut on Wednesday and Thursday.
The leaves of all the government officials in Cuttack, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nayagarh, Khurda, Angul, Boudh, Sonepur and Sambalpur districts have been cancelled for next seven days.
-
Rapid rail to deliver vegetables, milk in Delhi-NCR | What we know
The NCRTC established Regional Rapid Transit System - a rail-based, high-speed regional commuter transit system for Delhi-NCR, will also facilitate transportation of goods, Livehindustan reported. The first RRTS train set arrived at Duhai depot in June from its manufacturing unit in Savli in Gujarat. Delhi-Meerut Rapid Rail Line successfully conducted its first trial on August 7. Here's what we know about the transportation of goods via rapid rail in Delhi-NCR 1.
-
Cloudy sky, light rain expected in Delhi today: IMD
The India Meteorological Department on Wednesday said Delhi is “likely to witness generally cloudy sky with possibility of very light rain or drizzle” on Wednesday. On Tuesday, the average maximum temperature was recorded at 33.1C, which was one degree below the normal temperature around this time of the year. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 24.6C, which was two degrees below the normal temperature at this time of the year.
-
Scheduled power cuts in Bengaluru from August 17 - 19: Report
Bengaluru's electricity board, the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited, has planned scheduled power outages in the city on August 17 and 18 to undertake maintenance and repair works. Multiple projects were delayed in the city in the midst of relentless rain, such as the shifting of overhead cables underground. Many similar works are underway, which are usually carried out between 10 am to 6 pm.
-
Largest plane Airbus A380 to land in Bengaluru for the first time
Aviation enthusiasts are in for a treat as the world's largest plane, the Airbus A380, will be touching down in Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for the first time on October 30, thanks to Emirates. Bengaluru will be the second Indian city to enjoy the luxury flying experience with the signature double-decker aircraft after Mumbai. The Airbus A380 is known for its extra legroom and large screens across all cabins for in-flight entertainment.
-
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra meets top cop over Shivamogga banner row
Taking up the matter of recent clash in the state over portraits of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Tipu Sultan, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra held a meeting on Tuesday with the Additional Director General of Police Law and Order, Alok Kumar and other senior police officials in Shivamogga. Jnanendra said that nobody should take the law into their hands at any cost.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics