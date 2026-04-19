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Odisha gets India’s first 3D glass chip packaging plant

The facility set up by US-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar is worth ₹1,943 crore

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 04:51 pm IST
By Debabrata Mohanty, Bhubaneswar
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Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for India’s first glass substrate chip packaging unit in Bhubaneswar to boost the country’s semiconductor packaging capabilities. 

It is expected to generate over 2,500 direct and indirect jobs. (X/@MohanMOdisha)

The facility set up by US-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar is worth 1,943 crore and will deploy advanced 3D heterogeneous integration (3DHI) packaging technology which India previously relied on imports to access.

Union electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, “The state is diversifying from metals and minerals to many new industrial bases.” 

“A high-tech industry coming to Odisha is a matter of pride. This is an advanced technology. Normally, a silicon substrate is used in chip manufacturing, and now the technology of advanced 3D Glass substrate will be used... We will also work to double the plant’s capacity after the completion of the first phase…” said Vaishnaw.

The vertically integrated unit will package semiconductor chips for high-stakes applications including artificial intelligence, 5G networks, defence systems, data centres, and high-performance computing. 

The Union cabinet approved both Odisha projects in 2025 as part of a broader push that has greenlit 10 semiconductor projects nationwide, with cumulative investments exceeding 1.6 lakh crore.

The 3DGS and SiCSem approvals are part of India’s larger ambition to build a self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem and reduce dependence on chip imports.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha gets India’s first 3D glass chip packaging plant
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha gets India’s first 3D glass chip packaging plant
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