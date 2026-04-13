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Odisha Governor, CM greet people on Capital Foundation Day

Odisha Governor, CM greet people on Capital Foundation Day

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 04:44 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday greeted the people of the state on the occasion of the 78th foundation day of capital city Bhubaneswar.

Odisha Governor, CM greet people on Capital Foundation Day

"On Capital Foundation Day, we celebrate Bhubaneswar, a city that beautifully blends its timeless heritage with steady progress. Rooted in history and moving ahead with purpose, Bhubaneswar continues to grow, inspire, and make us proud," the governor wrote on X.

Majhi extended his heartfelt greetings and congratulations to all the people of the state and especially to the residents of Bhubaneswar on this occasion.

"Our beloved city, the Temple City, stands as a unique confluence of heritage, culture, and modernity in the Ekamra Kshetra, has now created a new identity on the global stage as a prominent hub for education, IT, and sports," the chief minister said in a post on X.

"On this proud day, let us resolve to build our capital into an even cleaner, more beautiful, and progressive one," he appealed to the denizens of Bhubaneswar.

To celebrate the day, several programmes have been organised in the city throughout the day. The Lok Bhavan and major roads in the city were decked up with beautiful lights.

In the morning, a parade was organised. Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy received the salute from the participants, including students, NCC cadets and other youths. A photo exhibition has also been organised at the Jaydev Bhawan here.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha Governor, CM greet people on Capital Foundation Day
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha Governor, CM greet people on Capital Foundation Day
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