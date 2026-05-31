Bhubaneswar, The inspector in charge of a police station in Odisha's Cuttack district has been transferred after locals alleged that a man was tortured by police for refusing to identify the body of a woman as that of his missing wife.

Odisha: In-charge of Baranga police station transferred over over allegation of torturing man

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Officials said the inspector in charge of the Baranga police station, Niranjan Nayak, has been transferred to the office of the Cuttack deputy commissioner of police, while the in-charge of Purighat Biswa Ranjan Nayak has been given the responsibility of manning the Baranga station.

Amid an outrage by residents of Chandiprasad village, Cuttack DCP Khilari Rishikesh Dnyandeo had rejected the allegation of torture and claimed that the man, Rakesh Behera , was undergoing treatment for kidney and lung diseases.

However, the state police chief had sought a report on the allegations of torture made by the locals.

According to officials, Behera's wife went missing on May 16, following which he lodged a complaint at the Barang police station.

He was detained for questioning on Thursday after police found the body of an unidentified woman from the Mahanadi river on May 22.

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{{^usCountry}} Villagers claimed that Behra had told police that the body was not that of his wife, who was later located in Delhi. However, police refused to believe his statement and tortured him physically, his father Kartik Behera alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Villagers claimed that Behra had told police that the body was not that of his wife, who was later located in Delhi. However, police refused to believe his statement and tortured him physically, his father Kartik Behera alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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"A team of around six police personnel took Rakesh to a nearby forest on Thursday night and assaulted him mercilessly. My son was critically injured, and he is now battling for his life. The police officials are not giving us any updates on his health condition," the father alleged.

On Friday, hundreds of people blocked a road connecting Cuttack and Bhubaneswar, and held a protest demanding to know the health updates of Behera and stern action against the accused police personnel.

The man is under treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

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