Odisha man arrested for allegedly marrying off wife to Haryana man in Delhi

Police in Odisha’s Kalahandi district on Saturday arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly got his 22-year-old wife married to another person of Haryana after taking her to New Delhi on the pretext of finding some work, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police arrested Khira Beruk of Maskaguda village after the woman’s father Kulamani Bhoi lodged a complaint that Beruk has sold off his daughter to a man in Haryana.

“The woman’s father lodged a complaint with us against Beruk after he received a call from his daughter Purnami that she was married off to an unknown person on November 2. The two had got married a year ago after courtship. He said his son-in-law had taken his daughter to Delhi on the pretext of finding some work on October 30, but sold her off to a person there and returned back to Odisha alone,” said Narla police station inspector-in-charge Gangadhar Meher.

The incident came to light when Purnami contacted her father over phone on November 5 and narrated her ordeal. Kulamani lodged a first information report (FIR) in this regard with police on November 6. Police then arrested Beruk and forwarded him to court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said the woman is yet to be rescued and a team from Kalahandi would soon go to get her back. “Once the woman comes back we would get to know the entire story behind it,” said the inspector.