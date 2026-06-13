Bhubaneswar, Days after the body of a third-year MBBS student was found floating in a river in Cuttack, police arrested her estranged lover and Odisha Administrative Service officer Bhimsen Prasad Tudu as the woman's kin alleged that she was killed.

Odisha officer held over estranged lover''s death; kin cite complexion-related taunts

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Chandrika Hembram's family said that she and Tudu were school sweethearts who had been in a relationship for the past 14 years and had planned to marry in 2027.

They alleged that Tudu backtracked from the plan and distanced himself from Hembram after getting into the Odisha Administrative Service and suddenly started disliking her over her complexion.

While Hembram underwent cosmetic treatment to become fair, Tudu got into a relationship with another woman, the victim's kin alleged.

Chandrika Hembram's body was found floating in the Kathajodi river on the morning of June 4. Soon after, Tudu was on the run and later filed for anticipatory bail in the Orissa High Court, police said.

"A coordinated search operation led to his arrest in Mayurbhanj district on Friday night. He has been brought to the Barang police station in Cuttack district for further questioning," an official said.

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{{^usCountry}} The victim's mother, Hiramani, alleged that Tudu used to tell her daughter that she was not beautiful or fair. "She was taking glutathione injection," her mother said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victim's mother, Hiramani, alleged that Tudu used to tell her daughter that she was not beautiful or fair. "She was taking glutathione injection," her mother said. {{/usCountry}}

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After Hembram's body was found floating in the river, it was considered a case of suicide with post-mortem confirming drowning and asphyxiation, and forensic analysis revealing no external injuries to suggest foul play.

However, her family claimed it to be a "planned murder".

"How come my daughter died of drowning in knee-deep water?" Hembram's mother asked.

Police said that following a complaint from the deceased's mother, they have initiated a probe into the case using forensic and IT technology, checking the victim's and the accused's electronic devices, chat history, and a personal diary.

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At a press conference in Cuttack, Deputy Commissioner of Police Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari said, "Prima facie probe indicates that Tudu could be responsible for the death of the MBBS student. We have got digital evidence against Tudu.

"His laptop and tablet have been seized, and WhatsApp data has also been found. He was not cooperating with the investigation and attempted to evade arrest," the officer added.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.