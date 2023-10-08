Odisha to allow forest officials access call details of suspected wildlife poachers

The Odisha government has allowed forest officers at circle level to access call details, tower dump data and live tracking of persons suspected to be involved in wildlife offences.

At least eight forest personnel were killed by suspected poachers in different areas of Odisha in the last three years. (Representative Image)

S. K. Popli, principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) said the decision was taken to empower forest officials to go after poachers and wildlife traders in the state who are on a rampage in national parks and sanctuaries in the state.

“The government has allowed forest officers at circle level to access call details, tower dump data and live tracking wildlife crime suspects. Whenever required superintendents of police have been asked to facilitate this as per requisition,” said Popli on the sidelines of celebration of the state level Wildlife Week 2023.

The state home department has ordered all top police officers to share call detail reports and live tracking of suspects with regional chief conservators of forest of circles such as Baripada, Bhawanipatna, Bhubaneswar, Berhampur, Koraput, Sambalpur, Angul and Rourkela. Besides, same would be given access to chief conservator of forest cum chairman of Joint Task Force for the entire State. Analysis of tower dump records would also be shared with forest officers.

The latest decision to access call details and live tracking of suspected poachers comes in the wake of murder of a forester and a forest guard in Similipal Tiger Reserve of Mayurbhanj district in May and June this year.

Forester Mathy Hansda, 45, was shot dead by the poachers inside the tiger reserve during an exchange of fire while patrolling on the night of June 16, while forest guard Bimal Kumar Jena, 40, was gunned down in the core area of the reserve on May 22.

At least eight forest personnel were killed by the suspected poachers in different areas of the state in the last three years, said Jagabandhu Patra, president of the association.

Soon after that, the state government granted protection to forest officials under Section 197 (2) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) which authorises the use of firearms during official duty. Since last month, forest personnel from Similipal Tiger Reserve and Satkosia Tiger Reserve have been trained in using pistol, revolver and 303 rifles at the Biju Patnaik State Police Academy in Bhubaneswar.

As per state wildlife department, at least 698 elephants, 7 Royal Bengal Tigers and 48 leopards have died across forests in Odisha in last eight years. Most of the deaths occurred due to poaching.

