Odisha to bear expenses of SC/ST students in govt medical, engineering colleges

The Odisha government on Friday decided to reimburse the entire course fees of eligible Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) students studying medicine and engineering at various government-run institutions under the Mukhyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan Yojana.

In a letter to all the district collectors, the SC/ST development department said the entire course fee of the course tenure of all the eligible SC and ST students studying in government institutions offering MBBS and engineering (B. Tech, M. Tech.) courses will be taken care of by the state government.

The course fee includes admission fee/ seat acceptance charge/ initial deposit annual course fee (tuition fee & all compulsorily payable charges to institution), hostel admission charges, annual hostel/ mess charges and any other incidental expenses for study like purchase of books/study materials, coaching/ tutorial expenses. All such expenses duly signed by the dean/head of the Institution and student will be forwarded to the district collector for reimbursement under the scheme.

The department further asked the district collectors to give adequate publicity to the scheme by affixing the same on the notice boards, orienting the faculties, and authorities of the institutions and making it mandatory upon every such institution to orient the students.

The announcement came more than a week after the chief minister Naveen Patnaik-led government’s decision to bear the educational cost of Krushna Chandra Ataka, a 33-year-old Kondh tribal from Rayagada district who cracked NEET examination this year even as he worked as a daily wager.

