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Odisha unveils 'Think India, Think Odisha' tagline to promote tourism

Odisha unveils 'Think India, Think Odisha' tagline to promote tourism

Published on: Apr 22, 2026 05:48 pm IST
PTI |
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Bhubaneswar, The Odisha government on Wednesday unveiled its new brand positioning and tagline, 'Think India, Think Odisha', to promote its tourism.

Odisha unveils 'Think India, Think Odisha' tagline to promote tourism

The new tagline was formally launched alongside the announcement of OMC Puri Coastal Marathon , a first-of-its-kind international sporting event aimed at strengthening Odisha's footprint in sports and experiential tourism. Deputy Chief Minister and Tourism Department in-charge Pravati Parida attended the event.

Aligned with the state's long-term vision for building 'Samrudh Odisha-2036' and Vision for Vikshit Bharat 2047, the rebranding signals Odisha's transition from being a hidden gem to a confident, globally competitive tourism hub, a statement said.

Speaking on the occasion, Parida emphasised that Odisha is steadily evolving into a high-performance tourism economy, driven by strategic branding, infrastructure development, and immersive visitor experiences.

The new tagline reflects a bold and aspirational identity that invites the world to explore India through Odisha's rich cultural, spiritual, and natural offerings, she said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha unveils 'Think India, Think Odisha' tagline to promote tourism
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Odisha unveils 'Think India, Think Odisha' tagline to promote tourism
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