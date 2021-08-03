Olympic medallist Mirabai inaugurates sports medicine machine at RIMS Manipur

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won India’s first silver medal in women’s 49kg weightlifting at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics, inaugurated a new arthroscopy machine at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), a premier medical institute in Imphal, Manipur, on Monday.

“RIMS is one of first few institutes in the country with a Medical Council of India/ National Medical Commission-recognised MD course in sports medicine,” said director professor A Santa Singh of RIMS, “We are grateful to the ministry for supporting us.”

Manipur introduced the MD course in sports medicine at RIMS during the last academic session.