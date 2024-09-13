On last day of nominations, 55 people file papers for upcoming Haryana polls

Gurugram: Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav — the district election officer — on Thursday said that 55 people have filed their nominations for the upcoming Haryana polls from the four assembly seats in the district. Rao Narbir Singh, BJP candidate from Badshahpur files his nomination at theSDM’s office Badshahpur Tehsil Wazirabad, in Gurugram. (Parveen Kumar/HT PHOTO)

The candidates include representatives from major political parties as well as independents, officials said.

According to election officers, a total of 11 people are in the fray from the Pataudi assembly constituency. Notable candidates include Bimla Chaudhary from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Pearl Chaudhary from Congress, Amar Nath JE from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), and Pradeep Kumar from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Independent candidates such as Sudhir, Satyaveer, and Gurdas also filed nominations. Pataudi returning officer and SDM Dinesh Luhach, who received the nominations.

In Badshahpur, 12 candidates submitted their nominations. Vardhan Yadav of the Congress, Rao Narbir Singh (BJP), Bir Singh of the AAP, and Joginder of the BSP were among the key candidates. Independent candidates Mahima Srivastava, Satish, and Rambhakt Yadav also filed their nominations. Badshahpur returning officer and SDM Ankit Choksi confirmed receiving these nominations.

In Gurgaon constituency, 16 candidates filed their nominations. BJP candidate Mukesh Sharma, Mohit Grover from Congress, AAP candidate Nishant Anand, and independent candidates Naveen Goyal, Ravinder Kumar, and Gaurav Bhati are among those who submitted their papers. Gurgaon returning officer and SDM Ravinder Kumar received the nominations.

Meanwhile, 16 candidates filed their nominations from Sohna, including Meena from the AAP and Rohtash Singh Khatana from Congress, and Tejpal Tawar from BJP. Independent candidates such as Aridman Singh, Subhash Chand, and Dr. Shamsuddin were also in the fray. SDM Hoshiar Singh, the returning officer for Sohna, confirmed the submissions.

DC Yadav said the scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Friday, while candidates can withdraw their nominations till September 16.