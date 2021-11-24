One more drug smuggler held with smack worth 90 lakh in Bahraich

Bahraich: One more drug smuggler was arrested with smack worth ₹90 lakh from the India-Nepal border area here on Monday night, police said. On Sunday, a police team had also arrested a man from the border area and recovered charas worth ₹1.5 crore from him.

Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Ashok Kumar said, “A joint team of Rupaideha police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) recovered smack worth ₹90 lakh from the possession of the arrested smuggler.”

The ASP said that SHO of Rupideha police station, Pramod Kumar Tripathi along with SSB men were patrolling along the border when they found a suspicious person near the pillar no 651/5 in Jamunaha area around 11.30pm on Monday and detained him.

“Police recovered 87 grams of smack worth ₹90 lakh from the possession of the arrested smuggler, identified as Abdul Hasan, a resident of Ghasiyaran under Rupaideha police station of Bahraich district. A case under section 8/20 of the NDPS Act was registered against Hasan and he was sent to jail after being produced before the court,” the ASP said.

The police officer said that both the police and SSB men had tightened noose around the drug smugglers and strict vigil was being maintained along the India-Nepal border to check drug smuggling.