IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / One year of Covid: Ripped apart by loss of near and dear ones, families struggle to recover
HT Image
HT Image
others

One year of Covid: Ripped apart by loss of near and dear ones, families struggle to recover

PUNE When the Covid pandemic was at its peak in the city, during August and September 2020, most government offices, including the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) main building were deserted
READ FULL STORY
By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:44 PM IST

PUNE When the Covid pandemic was at its peak in the city, during August and September 2020, most government offices, including the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) main building were deserted.

There was one office though, always drawing crowds – the birth and death registration ward of the PMC.

The long queues were of people coming to collect death certificates of their near and dear ones. Covid, for many, came as calamity they had never anticipated.

The family of former mayor of Datta Ekbote is braving all the odds to come to terms with the tragedy which struck them, as Covid-19 has claimed three of their family members.

The family feels let down by the PMC administration, following the deaths of the three family members due to Covid-19 - the former mayor, his son Ravindra Ekbote (51) and daughter Renuka (62).

The family - grandson Gaurav, his wife Rajashree, mother Meenakshi and grandmother Kaveri (85) - stay in a small room in Ganj peth.

Gaurav was employed at a private institution and lost his job after the imposition of lockdown.

His grandfather Datta Ekbote was a noted socialist leader who breathed his last at Sassoon General Hospital. Ekbote, is known for his involvement in the fight for the rights of bidi workers and their empowerment.

“Our demands must be fulfilled as it is the duty of the PMC to ensure that we get the requisite compensation from the authorities. The loss can never be compensated,” Meenakshi Ekbote said.

As on Sunday, Pune district reported 8,115 deaths due to the infection, of which 4578 are from city areas alone.

A PMC analysis shows that most of those died are above 50 years of age.

“We lost three of our family members and the situation on the ground is tough. We are eligible for 50 lakh compensation announced by the government, but still nothing has been done on the ground. Our request to PMC has fallen on deaf ears. We have requested the PMC to release 25 lakh as compensation and offer me a job so that we can recover from the huge setback,” said Gaurav Ekbote.

In some cases, getting the body cremated was a challenge for family members, something that added to the trauma. This PMC staff and NGOs had to take initiative, as relatives were scared to take possession of a corpse infected with Covid-19.

In July and August, PMC assigned 12 crematoriums where final rites on Covid mortalities were performed.

However, most crematoriums were overburdened.

Relatives of Covid-19 victims were found to disappear just before the funeral, leaving health workers and social workers with the corpse.

According to the law, the last rites cannot be performed without a relative’s approval and the corpse could not be stored a due to the infection .

Social workers and health department officials found it hard to track down absconding relatives to get consent for the final rites.

The deaths also took away earning members for many.

Arshiya Shaikh (22), daughter of Nazir Hussain (65), a resident of Yerawada, also lost her father and uncle Mushir (55) in the Covid crisis in May 2020.

Arshiya stays with her mother, sister, aunt and her three children aged 10, 12 and 15.

“Covid-19 crisis struck us at the roots, as we lost two earning members. My mother had also taken ill due to Covid-19 and was sent to an isolation facility.. It is nearly nine months and things have changed for the better for the family. I have got a job and our relatives helped us financially to tide over the crisis,” said Arshiya.

Like Arshiya, Adarsh Pihal (23), a resident of Bhavani peth, also lost his mother Hirabai (60), in April last year. The loss shattered the family. “We stay with our father, sister and aunt in our house. My mother worked for a private firm earned well for the family. Currently, things are bad and I am desperately searching for a job so that we can survive the financial impact of the Corona virus,” said Pihal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

One year of Covid: Ripped apart by loss of near and dear ones, families struggle to recover

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:44 PM IST
PUNE When the Covid pandemic was at its peak in the city, during August and September 2020, most government offices, including the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC) main building were deserted
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Taste of life: The leaf cups vs brass bowls debate swings an election

By Chinmay Damle
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:17 PM IST
In 1935, the Government of India Act granted a large measure of autonomy to the provinces in British India
READ FULL STORY
Close
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
Expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala pays tribute to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. (PTI)
others

Sasikala quits politics ahead of TN election: All you need to know

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:19 AM IST
In a two-page statement, Sasikala urged the AIADMK cadre to stay united and defeat the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in the assembly polls
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. (REUTERS)
A view of the Indo-China border in Arunachal Pradesh. (REUTERS)
others

Arunachal to develop 3 villages on China border to check ‘foreign misadventure’

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:09 AM IST
Arunachal Pradesh shares an 1126km-long border with China. Due to high altitude and inhospitable terrain, most of these border areas are not clearly marked and there have been reports of incursions in past
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vij tweeted his opinions on Twitter in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Vij tweeted his opinions on Twitter in Hindi. (HT FILE PHOTO)
others

Haryana minister advises Rahul Gandhi to leave Congress over Emergency remarks

By HT Correspondent, Ambala
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:38 AM IST
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij said in a tweet that accepting that it was a mistake, wasn’t enough
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband
others

Mumbai: Woman cop, lover arrested for killing husband

By Ram Parmar, Palghar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Manor police on Wednesday arrested a 25-year-old woman constable deployed with the traffic police, an associate of a senior inspector and three others for allegedly killing the constable’s husband
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

HC registers PIL on vaccination of judges, lawyers and court staff

By Richa Banka
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:45 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday registered a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to examine the issue of Covid vaccination for members of the judiciary, employees, court staff and advocates
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Teachers spreading false propaganda, says JNU V-C Jagadesh Kumar

By PTI & HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:43 PM IST
New Delhi Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) vice chancellor (V-C) M Jagadesh Kumar on Wednesday alleged that a section of teachers were spreading misinformation to serve their “false propaganda”, days after JNU teachers association (JNUTA) alleged that the V-C had weakened the university’s unique character through “arbitrary” decisions
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Industrialists term Haryana’s job reservation move regressive, may challenge law in court

By Abhishek Behl
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Gurugram Information technology, auto and export companies based in Gurugram said on Wednesday that the Haryana government’s decision to reserve 75% jobs for local job-seekers who have a state domicile will signal that the city and the state were no more business-friendly destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC open to Rs900 crore loan to ensure cancer hospital built before civic polls

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:27 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation is planning to ensure it builds and hosts a cancer hospital, much like the cancer treatment centre the Tata Trust runs in Mumbai
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

1,696 new Covid-19 cases in Pune district on Wednesday

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 09:17 PM IST
PUNE Pune district, on Wednesday, reported 1,696 new Covid-19 cases, as per the state health department
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PMC waits on govt clearance for proposed list of 13 non-empanelled pvt hospitals as vaccination centres

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:56 PM IST
UNE The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has proposed a list of 13 non-empanelled private hospitals, each with a capacity of at least 200 beds, to carry out Covid vaccination, if the central government permits the same
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Army Public School, Dighi, denies offline exams for Class 11 students held on campus

By Namrata Devikar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:45 PM IST
PUNE Yasmin Kaur Bains, principal of Army Public School (APS), Dighi, has denied that an offline examination that was conducted on the school premises Wednesday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

Crowding at hospitals raises risk of infection for vaccine beneficiaries

By Steffy Thevar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:16 PM IST
PUNE For the past two days, eligible beneficiaries under phase two of the Covid vaccination drive have recalled horrors of having to wait for hours to get the jab
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
others

PCB to attach properties of tax defaulters from March 5

By Nadeem Inamdar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 07:38 PM IST
PUNE The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has released a list of names of property tax defaulters asking for arrears to be paid at the earliest, failing which, the board will not hesitate to attach the properties
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP