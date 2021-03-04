Maharashtra sees 9,855 fresh Covid cases, sharpest 1-day spike since October 17

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 9,855 Covid-19 infections, its highest single-day spike in 137 days (since October 17 when the state reported 10,259 cases), taking its tally to 2,179,185. The state also reported 42 more deaths owing to Covid-19, taking the toll to 52,280.

Meanwhile, after two days of clocking below 1,000 fresh cases, Mumbai on Wednesday added 1,121 more infections, taking the city’s tally to 328,742. Mumbai reported six more Covid-19 deaths.

The active caseload in the state rose to 82,343, while Mumbai’s active caseload increased to 8,594. In the past 24 hours, the state tested 87,627 samples, and had a positivity rate of 11.25%, while the state’s overall positivity rate was 13.2% on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the state’s recovery rate stood at 93.77% with 6,559 patients discharged on Wednesday.

Amid the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the state, Amravati, Akola, Nagpur, Pune, Aurangabad and Nashik districts reported a chunk of fresh cases on Wednesday. Pune district (including Pimpri-Chinchwad) reported 1,696 new cases, Nagpur district clocked 1,181 fresh cases and Nashik district saw 740 new cases. Amravati district saw 661 fresh cases, while Aurangabad and Akola districts reported 518 and 439 fresh cases, respectively.

A state health department official, who did not wish to be named, said, “The state’s numbers are going to hover around 8,000-10,000 for a week with an occasional dip. The increase is due to increased viral activity in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Vidarbha regions for the past two-three weeks. We have scaled up the testing; with targeted testing coupled with tracing, we are getting more cases. However, the numbers will stabilise in a couple of weeks.”

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a circular, adding Brazil to the list from where incoming fliers will be quarantined in hotel for seven days. On testing negative, passengers will be allowed to go home and then follow a seven-day home quarantine. If any passenger tests positive after seven days, passengers will be admitted at GT Hospital or at three listed private hospitals in the city. Until now, passengers coming from UK, Europe, South Africa and Middle East were being quarantined.

The ongoing vaccination drive in the state, meanwhile, saw a jump in numbers on Wednesday with more senior citizens coming out to get vaccinated across the state. On Wednesday, 51,240 beneficiaries were inoculated across 769 centres in the state. Of which, nearly 50% were senior citizens. The state saw 24,186 — 47.2% of the days’ total vaccinations — senior citizens inoculated on Wednesday.

Of the total vaccine shots administered in Mumbai on Wednesday, 50.37% were given to senior citizens, data from the state health department said. As per the data, 2,739 beneficiaries above the age of 60 were give vaccination and 194 beneficiaries, who are between age 45 and 59 with comorbidities, were vaccinated in Mumbai. In the state, 7,465 beneficiaries were inoculated between the ages of 45 and 59 years, health department data showed.