Operation Trinetra: AI, CCTV cameras installed under drive help cops manage crowd

Besides the cameras installed in the Magh Mela area and main crossings, CCTV cameras installed on highways and outer areas of Sangam city are helping the police manage the crowd. CCTV camera. (HT illustration) (HT File)

At present 125 hi-tech cameras are functional in the Magh Mela area.

Through these CCTV cameras, the police are observing the rush of pilgrims approaching Sangam. Feed received through this footage is also helping plan the movement of the crowd.

Moreover, the police is using Artificial Intelligence-based CCTV cameras at Magh Mela for a head count and crowd analysis which will help in better crowd management, officials said.

Under Operation Trinetra, over 5,000 cameras have been installed at strategic points, crime hotspots and dark spots along with many places on the highways. While some cameras were connected to the Integrated Control and Command Centre, many were also linked with control rooms set up at concerned police stations.

Personnel at police stations are monitoring the footage of CCTV cameras to identify suspects and even alert colleagues in case of any emergency or if any pilgrim is facing any difficulties.

DCP Abhinav Tyagi said that footage received through CCTV cameras is being used to ensure the security of pilgrims on highways and outer areas.

AI-based cameras provide information of the number of people who passed from a particular point. This will help count the number of pilgrims.