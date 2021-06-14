Oppn targets CM for LJP troubles, JD(U) says Chirag reaped what he sowed

PATNA

The coup in Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) against party chief Chirag Paswan, in which five of its six MPs have joined hands against him, has predictably roiled the politics in Bihar, barely six months after Nitish Kumar returned as the chief minister after the assembly polls in October-November 2020.

Main Opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), whose chief and former chief minister Lalu Prasad was recently granted bail in fodder scam cases, blamed Kumar for the trouble in the LJP, saying it was his desperation to save his own party JD(U) from the imminent onslaught from the RJD chief.

“Those torching others’ houses should not forget that the fire might engulf their houses too. Nitish Kumar just cannot wish away the troubles he faces after release of Lalu Prasad from the jail. The game is on,” said RJD MLA and chief spokesman Bhai Birendra.

Congress MLC extended an offer to Chirag Paswan to join hands with Opposition’s grand alliance. “He (Kumar) was pursuing his political goals when people were grappling with the challenge to survive in the pandemic and the opposition parties were out to help those in distress,” Mishra said.

State Congress spokesman Rajesh Rathore said JD(U)’s bid to disintegrate LJP and obliterate the legacy of its founder Ram Vilas Paswan would not succeed for long. “Paswan community would not spare Nitish Kumar for isolating Chirag Paswan in Bihar politics. Chirag will rise again. Paswans will not back Pashupati Paras,” he said.

Former Patna University professor and political analyst Nawal Kishore Chaudhary said, “It’s an attempt by JD(U) to settle scores with LJP and regain its lost ground. Kumar is a power hungry politician.”

Over the past few months, JD(U) has been able to poach lone MLAs of BSP and the LJP, besides an Independent. Now, it is said to be eyeing five MLAs of AIMIM.

Besides, the party has poached four MLCs of RJD and an equal number of Congress MLCs over the past few years.

Former Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Ashok Choudhary, who was a Congress MLC, had switched his loyalty with three others and joined JD(U) in 2017.

Meanwhille, JD(U) national president RCP Singh said Chirag Paswan has just reaped what he sowed. “Chirag was heading a party which was with the NDA. Yet, he adopted a stance that damaged it in the Assembly polls. This led to a sense of unease within his own party,” said Singh.

Ashok Choudhary, who is now a minister, said JD(U) had nothing to do with the rift in the LJP, but added Chirag was destined for this fate owing to negative politics he played during the Bihar assembly elections.

The BJP was cautious. State BJP spokesman Prem Ranjan Patel said Chirag was bearing the brunt of his habit of taking unilateral decision for his party without consulting other leaders.