Out for a walk, Ludhiana teen forcibly taken to a flat, gangraped; 3 booked

As per information, the girl was waiting for her friend, who had gone to attend the nature’s call, when three men reached there on an Activa scooter and forcibly took her to an apartment and gangraped her.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 02:31 AM IST
A case under Sections 376-D (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Focal Point police station. (HT FILE)

Three persons have been booked for allegedly raping a 19-year-old girl after forcibly taking her to a flat in Rajiv Gandhi Colony on Tuesday.

The incident took place when the victim was out for a walk with her friend. As per information, the girl was waiting for her friend, who had gone to attend the nature’s call, when three men reached there on an Activa scooter and forcibly took her to an apartment and gangraped her.

They fled the spot after threatening her against revealing the incident to anyone.

After they left, the teen rang up her friend, who took her back home.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Darshan Singh, the investigating officer, said the victim has identified one of the accused— Sunny of Rajiv Gandhi Colony — while the other two are yet to be identified.

A case under Sections 376-D (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Focal Point police station. “Raids are being conducted to arrest Sunny, but he is still absconding. After Sunny’s arrest, the other two accused will be identified,” said the ASI.

