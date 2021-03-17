Over 200 Covid cases surface in Ludhiana for third day in a row

The district reported over 200 Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, with 233 residents contracting the infection.

The contagion also claimed five lives, pushing the death toll to 1,065.

On Monday, the week had started with 226 cases, followed by 245 infections on Tuesday, the highest this year.

Before this, the district had recorded over 100 cases on 10 days since the beginning of March.

With five deaths on Wednesday, the city has witnessed 15 casualties in just three days. The virus had claimed six lives on Tuesday and four on Monday.

The district’s case tally now stands at 29,537, of which 1,065 patients are still infected and 27,023 have recovered.

The latest fatalities include three women and two men.

The men, aged 74 and 65, were from Haibowal Kalan and Leela village, respectively, while the female deceased were a 92-year-old from Threeke village, a 74-year-old from Bahadurke village and a 56-year-old from Raipur Bet.

The fresh cases include a traveller from Dubai, four healthcare workers and six teachers.

Among the teachers are two from Government Primary School, Chhajjawal village, and one each from Khalsa College for Girls, Government College for Girls, Government Senior Secondary School, Rakba, and Government Primary School, Sunet.

As many 21 students were also found infected. While six are from Baby Bawa Public High School, Salem Tabri; five are from Multipurpose School, four from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University and two from Government School, Basian. Besides one student each is from the government schools in Mangli Uchi, Samrala, Pona and Chorda.

Seven areas declared micro-containment zones

Taking note of the rising Covid-19 cases, the district administration has announced 7 micro-containment zones in the city. These include Street No 3, behind Greenland School at Aman Nagar, near Jalandhar ByPass; Durgapuri in Haibowal; Gurdev Nagar; East Model Gram; Parkash Colony; Barewal and Chandar Nagar.

Get vaccinated, DC requests senior citizens, comorbid people

In his latest Facebook live interaction with residents, deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma urged residents to shun hesitancy against the vaccine and get the jab to build vaccine-induced herd immunity.

Sharma said it was sad that people of the targeted categories were not coming forward in large numbers despite the surge in Covid cases.

Stating that both Covishield and Covaxin vaccines were safe and effective, the deputy commissioner said, “By not accepting the vaccine, we are not fulfilling our responsibility towards the country.”

He said the district administration had adequate stock of 70,000 vaccine doses. The shots were available for free at government hospitals and for ₹250 at private health institutions, and residents only needed to turn up with their Aadhaar card to get vaccinated.

Answering a query, he said night curfew was quite effective in curbing the virus, as people remained cautious about avoiding social gatherings at night.

1,805 people inoculated

As many as 1,805 people turned up for Covid vaccination at various government and private health centres in Ludhiana on Wednesday. These included 695 senior citizens and 254 cormorbid people aged between 45 and 59.

Besides, 212 healthcare workers came for the first dose, while 77 received the second dose. As many as 389 frontline workers also got the first dose and another 178 came forward for the second dose.

So far, 83,866 people in the district have been inoculated against the virus.