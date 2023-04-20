Fresh influx of Myanmar nationals reported in Mizoram since April 12 air strikes

As many as 500 Myanmar nationals have entered Farkawn village of Mizoram’s Champhai district following airstrike by the Myanmar military aircraft on April 12 at Chin National Army’s headquarter of Camp Victoria, leaders from the Village-Level Committee on Myanmar Refugees said.

Around 35,000 Myanmar nationals have entered Mizoram since the military coup on February 1, 2021. (AFP file image)

The chairman of Village-Level Committee on Myanmar Refugees (VLCMR) and Village Council President of Farkawn village, Lalramliana said, “After clashes between the Myanmar Army and Chin Defence Forces (CDF), and the subsequent aerial bombing of Camp Victoria by Myanmar military aircraft last week, between 500 to 550 Myanmar nationals from Tlangpui, Tlanglo, Farrawn villages and Halkha town have entered into Farkawn village.”

He added that the village currently houses over 1,800 Myanmar nationals.

Meanwhile, deputy commissioner of Champhai, James Lalrinchhana assured that they have not received any reports of an influx over the past week.

Lalrinchhana said, “We conduct a weekly meeting with leaders of the Village-Level Committee on Myanmar Refugees (VLCMR), and we have not received any such report of Myanmar nationals entering into any of the villages of Mizoram.”

He added, “According to our record, there were 1,736 Myanmar nationals at Farkawn village on April 3 which remained the same as reported on April 17. On April 18, we received a report that 76 people had entered the village thus bringing the total number of Myanmarese to 1,812.”

According to officials, around 35,000 Myanmar nationals have entered Mizoram since the military coup on February 1, 2021.

They are put up in relief camps in various districts and provided humanitarian assistance by the administration.