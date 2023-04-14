No fresh influx of Myanmar nationals into Mizoram after air strike: Official

AIZAWL: There has not been any fresh influx of Myanmar nationals into Mizoram following an air strike in the Sagaing area of the neighbouring country, a senior state government official said on Friday. This photo provided by the Kyunhla Activists Group shows aftermath of an airstrike in Pazigyi village in Sagaing Region on April 11. Independent media reports said dozens of villagers in central Myanmar have been killed in an air attack carried out Tuesday by the military government. (AP FILE PHOTO)

”There has been no movement of Myanmar nationals into Mizoram over the past few days on account of the air strike,” the official, who asked not to be identified, said, referring to the April 11 air strike carried out by Myanmar’s military junta in the Sagaing region, which was once a key base for anti-India insurgent groups from the northeastern states. Some of these groups continue to have a presence in this area.

The official death toll in the air strike near a remote Kanbalu township on Tuesday remains unclear, though the shadow National Unity Government (NUG) has said 165 people, including women and children, were killed.

India, which mostly refrains from criticising the actions of Myanmar’s military junta since it seized power in a coup in February 2021, on Thursday described the violence as “disturbing” and reiterated New Delhi’s appeal for a peaceful resolution of all issues.

Over 35,000 Myanmar refugees came to Mizoram to escape the violence after the coup and are put up in camps at various locations across the state.

The Mizoram government has also issued identity cards to them and helps them with medical assistance and rations.

All districts that have designated camps for Myanmar nationals also have a District Level Committee that meets from time to time to review the situation.