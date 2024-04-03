 Over 80% lawyers cast votes at HCBA election - Hindustan Times
Over 80% lawyers cast votes at HCBA election

Jitendra Sarin, Prayagraj
Apr 04, 2024 05:32 AM IST

As many as 206 candidates are in the fray for the posts of 28 office-bearers of HCBA, which includes coveted post of president and secretary.

Around 83% lawyers turned up on Wednesday to exercise their franchise in the polling to elect 28 office-bearers of Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA). Out of around 10,000 lawyers, as many as 8,246 turned up at the polling centre at high court cricket ground to cast their votes.

HCBA election underway at the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday.
HCBA election underway at the Allahabad High Court on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

As many as 206 candidates are in the fray for the posts of 28 office-bearers of HCBA, which includes coveted post of president and secretary.

According to returning officers, the polling passed off peacefully amidst tight security arrangements. The polling began at 10am and gradually a large number of lawyers turned up to exercise their franchise.

However, despite a huge number of voters turning up to exercise their franchise, there was no ruckus, as various gates were set up for entry of voters.

According to returning officers, the counting of votes will take place on April 5 and the result is expected to be announced in the evening itself.

Over 80% lawyers cast votes at HCBA election
