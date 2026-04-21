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Overall development of country possible only through progress of every section of society: Murmu

Overall development of country possible only through progress of every section of society: Murmu

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 06:00 pm IST
PTI |
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Rourkela, Launching projects worth 158 crore at Rourkela in Odisha's Sundergarh, President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday said overall development of the country is possible only through the progress of every section of society, including women and tribals.

Overall development of country possible only through progress of every section of society: Murmu

Murmu, who was in the steel city on a day-long visit, inaugurated the Planetarium and Science Centre, Nirmal Munda Parivesh Path, the Tribal Museum and the Integrated Command and Control Centre.

Addressing a function here on the occasion of 'Adi Paraba-2026' in the tribal hinterland of Odisha, the President said that women comprise half of the country's population and they need to be empowered in order to achieve the goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 and 'Sambrudh Odisha' by 2036.

She also stressed the development of tribals, who constitute around one fourth of Odisha's population.

"With this in mindset, the central and state governments are actively working on various schemes for tribal welfare and women empowerment. This is accelerating the development process in tribal-dominated districts like Sundergarh, while prioritising the economic upliftment of the members of tribal communities," Murmu said.

Rourkela has also played a pioneering role in promoting Odisha's art, literature, culture, tribal traditions, and sports, Murmu said.

The President was earlier received at the Veer Surendra Sai Airport in Jharsuguda by Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

On her arrival in Rourkela, she witnessed cultural events and also interacted with the participating students. Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram was also present on the occasion.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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