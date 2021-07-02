Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Packed milk rates hiked by 2 a litre
others

Packed milk rates hiked by 2 a litre

Rates have been revised after 18 months by the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) that sells milk products under the brand name of Verka
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JUL 02, 2021 01:05 AM IST
The costliest milk variety of Amul, Gold (red packet), will now cost 57 a litre (HT File)

Ludhiana Milk prices of two major brands, Verka and Amul, have increased by 2 per litre in the state. The manufacturers have cited the increasing input cost of milk production to justify the hike.

Rates have been revised after 18 months by the Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) that sells milk products under the brand name of Verka. The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation is the maker of Amul. A trader in Model Town extension Tejinder Singh said, “The decision to hike rates is likely to have a negative impact on the demand of packed milk.”

Dairy farmers in Haibowal and Tajpur Road dairy complexes had already hiked milk prices by 3 per litre, two weeks ago, citing increasing input cost of fodder and transportation. The revised price of cow milk at these dairies is now 58 per litre; buffalo milk is now sold at 73 per litre.

COSTS RISE FOR COMMON MAN

The costliest milk variety of Amul, Gold (red packet), will now cost 57 a litre. Its lowest-priced variety, Taaza (blue packet), will now cost 45 a litre, while Shakti (green packet) will cost 51 per litre. Verka, which offers more varieties, and a packet of 1.5 litre as well, sells Shakti (green packet) at 51 a litre. A litre of its variety, Slimmer’s (yellow pack), will now cost 41.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Kolkata Police gifts new violin to man who wowed netizens with his performance

Mama cat stops baby kitten from falling. Cute clip wins hearts

‘Mother With Sign’ shares simple story about cherishing life’s precious moments

This cricketer’s selfie game has been on point since 2010. Can you identify him?
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price Today
Doctor's Day
LPG cylinder price
National Doctors’ Day 2021
Twitter
Chartered Accountants' Day
Covishield
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP