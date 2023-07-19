Cross-border ‘love story’: Likely to be deported, Pak woman was planning to sneak into India since Jan 2022

LUCKNOW Two days after U.P. ATS took Pakistani national Seema Ghulam Haider and her Greater Noida-based partner Sachin Meena into custody for interrogation, it has surfaced that the woman, along with her four minor kids, was trying to enter India since January 2022. Finally, on May 12, 2023, she was able to sneak into the country through the porous India-Nepal border from Rupaindeeh-Khunwa point of Siddharthnagar district, said senior U.P. Police officials here on Wednesday.

No spying evidence found against Seema; ATS to send its report to U.P. home dept (PTI)

The officials added that Seema and her four children are likely to be deported to Pakistan even as the U.P. ATS, after questioning her for multiple hours, failed to find any evidence suggesting that she came here to spy. They further said that a detailed report will be sent to the state’s home department and thereafter, U.P. government authorities will decide over the deportation of Seema and her children.

Sharing further details, U.P. Police Special Director General (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar, said that Seema Ghulam Haider, along with her four children, all aged between 3 and 7 years, reached Gautam Buddha Nagar on May 13 via Lucknow and Agra.

The senior cop added that Seema’s love interest Sachin Meena accompanied her on the journey from Nepal to Gautam Buddha Nagar. Police had earlier registered an FIR under Indian Penal Code section 120-B (for criminal conspiracy) and section 14 of Foreigners Act 1947 at Rabupura police station in connection with her illegal visit to India. Currently, police are taking the legal proceedings forward, he added.

The investigation has also confirmed that she sold her house under the Jhekhmabad police station limits of Pakistan’s Sindh province in January 2022, only three months after purchasing it, said Kumar. He added that she purchased the house for 12 lakh Pakistani rupees and sold it for the same amount. Besides, she would save 4-5 lakh Pakistani rupees every year from the amount that her husband, Ghulam Haider, who worked in Dubai, used to send her, he added.

Another police official privy to the development said the ATS initially had a suspicion about her as she spoke Hindi fluently in an accent akin to that of a person from the Hindi heartland. Also, her awareness of Hindu culture and dressing style was immaculate. Therefore, it was suspected that she had been trained for her visit to India.

U.P. police officials have also confirmed that Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena got acquainted through an online gaming platform in 2020. After playing online games for about 15 days, the two exchanged numbers in July 2020. Eventually, their friendship turned into love.

They said she first met Sachin in Kathmandu (Nepal) on March 10 this year but she returned to Pakistan on March 17. The two stayed together in a hotel during their Nepal sojourn. She returned to Nepal on May 11, this time with her children, and finally sneaked into India on May 12.

