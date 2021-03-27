Panchayat elections: Poll panel seeks list of contestants in 2016 who didn’t report expenses

PATNA

Ahead of the panchayat polls scheduled to begin in May, the State Election Commission (SEC) has started the exercise to identity such contestants in the last election in 2016 who did not furnish election related expenditure after the polls.

The SEC has already sent letters to the district magistrates of all 38 districts to furnish the names of all contestants for six posts, from ward member to district board member in rural local bodies, who did not furnish election-related expenditure.

In the last panchayat polls, there were around 10-12 lakh candidates for 2.54 lakh posts in three tier local bodies. The election expenditure limit for candidates for Mukhiya (village head) is ₹40,000, for panchayat samiti member ₹30,000 and for district board member ₹1 lakh.

Under the Bihar Panchayat Raj Act, 2006, all candidates are required to furnish election expenses through an affidavit within 15 days of completion of polls. There are provisions in the Act that erring candidates would be served notices and could even be debarred from contesting election for three years after a proper hearing by the SEC.

“In panchayat elections, a large number of candidates usually do not file election related expenditure. This is why we have initiated this move so that we can assess how far the rule was complied with by all contesting candidates in the last polls. We will appropriate action later against erring contestants,” said secretary (SEC) Yogendra Ram.

“Only a few districts have so far sent names of candidates not having given election related expenditure after the polls. We have sent reminders to all DMs to send the names and number of candidates at the earliest,” said an SEC official.

In fact, SEC officials admit the exercise of serving notices to candidates having not furnished information about poll expenses should have started within a few months after the completion of the 2016 April-May panchayat polls.

“The returning officers should have ensured that notices were served to all such candidates.Now that the panchayat polls are near, it would not be easy to serve notices and complete hearing against erring candidates. But yes, it would send a strong message to candidates that they cannot take panchayat polls lightly and have to comply with all rules,” said another official.

Meanwhile, the SEC has also directed all DMs to send a list of booths and blocks which are located in remote areas having no proper communication system in place, especially internet facilities. “We have asked the DMs to identify shadow zones in their respective districts where net connectivity is poor or not available at the booths. This is being done so that proper arrangement for net connectivity could be put in place. This time, there will be high dependability on digital and computer based network for holding polls, including use of EVms and webcasting,” said the SEC secretary.

This time, the number of booths for the panchayat polls would be around 1.19 lakh.

