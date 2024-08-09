 Panchkula: Water tankers to be supplied to Bir Ghaggar to ease shortage - Hindustan Times
Panchkula: Water tankers to be supplied to Bir Ghaggar to ease shortage

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Aug 09, 2024 07:48 PM IST

A group of female residents from the area filed a complaint regarding the water shortage at the daily Samadhan Camp at the Panchkula Mini-Secretariat on Friday

To alleviate the ongoing water shortage at Bir Ghaggar in Panchkula, the district administration has directed the public health engineering department to send water tankers to the village.

Taking note of the issue, Panchkula additional deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta, while giving instructions to the public health engineering department, said tankers should be sent to the village till permanent water supply was ensured. (AFP)
Taking note of the issue, Panchkula additional deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta, while giving instructions to the public health engineering department, said tankers should be sent to the village till permanent water supply was ensured.

A group of female residents from the area filed a complaint regarding the water shortage at the daily Samadhan Camp at the Mini-Secretariat on Friday.

Taking note of the issue, additional deputy commissioner Sachin Gupta, while giving instructions to the public health engineering department, said tankers should be sent to the village till permanent water supply was ensured.

Hawkers complain about illegal vendors

Some street vendors, operating from the vending zone, complained against illegal hawkers running their shops on nearby empty plots, which was affecting their business. On this, Gupta directed to remove the hawkers operating from outside the vending zones.

Residents of Sector 25 complained that animals had been entering and damaging the area park in the absence of a gate. Following this, the additional deputy commissioner directed the municipal corporation officials to address the deficiencies at the park at the earliest. The Panchkula administration organises Samadhan Camp in the auditorium of the Mini-Secretariat on all working days from 9 am to 11 am.

Panchkula: Water tankers to be supplied to Bir Ghaggar to ease shortage
