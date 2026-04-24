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Pappu Yadav tenders apology to women politicians for his remarks

MP Pappu Yadav apologized for controversial remarks about women in politics, asserting his commitment to fight for their dignity despite backlash.

Updated on: Apr 24, 2026 05:52 pm IST
By Aditya Nath Jha, Purnea
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Independent Lok Sabha MP from Purnea Rajesh Ranjan, alias Pappu Yadav, on Friday expressed regret over his controversial remarks and tendered an apology to women in politics. However, he stressed that his fight for the dignity and self-respect of women in India would continue.

Independent Purnea MP Pappu Yadav. (Santosh Kumar/HT)

The Purnea MP had sparked controversy after stating that “90% of women cannot do politics without entering the room of (male) politicians,” while interacting with media persons following the defeat of the Nari Shakti Vandan Bill in Parliament.

Although Yadav could not be contacted for comment after issuing a public apology, his spokesperson, Rajesh Yadav, confirmed the development. “The MP has already expressed regret for his remarks, and the matter has ended,” he said.

In a video clip, Yadav stated, “In my fight for women’s dignity, I, from the core of my heart, tender my apology to all women in politics for my words.” He also reaffirmed his commitment to fighting against the exploitation of women in India.

The video surfaced after All India Mahila Congress (AIMC) president Alka Lamba condemned Yadav’s remarks and demanded an immediate apology.

 
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Home / Cities / Other Cities / Pappu Yadav tenders apology to women politicians for his remarks
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Pappu Yadav tenders apology to women politicians for his remarks
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